Runners ready ahead of Labor Day Faxon Law Road Race in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Runners in the Elm City are gearing up for the Faxon Law New Haven Labor Day Road Race.

The race will take place Monday, Sept. 6. It starts on the New Haven Green and winds past Yale University, East Rock Park, and the Westville neighborhood.

There is a half marathon, 20K, 5K, and Kids Fun Run.

Race registration beings at 6:45 a.m. Monday and the run starts around 8 a.m.

News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons will be running in the race! Catch him on Good Morning CT Monday morning.

The Faxon Law Road race is a nonprofit organization and raises money for New Haven’s Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen and the Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS).