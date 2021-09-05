Runners ready ahead of Labor Day Faxon Law Road Race in New Haven

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Runners in the Elm City are gearing up for the Faxon Law New Haven Labor Day Road Race.

The race will take place Monday, Sept. 6. It starts on the New Haven Green and winds past Yale University, East Rock Park, and the Westville neighborhood.

There is a half marathon, 20K, 5K, and Kids Fun Run.

Race registration beings at 6:45 a.m. Monday and the run starts around 8 a.m.

News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons will be running in the race! Catch him on Good Morning CT Monday morning.

The Faxon Law Road race is a nonprofit organization and raises money for New Haven’s Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen and the Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Runners ready ahead of Labor Day Faxon Law Road Race in New Haven

News /

Mayor Elicker reflects on gun violence prevention programs in New Haven in wake of latest fatal shooting

News /

CT Attorney General William Tong moves for 8 Pitbulls seized during dog-fighting raid to be in state custody

News /

CT dietitian and nutritionist shares healthy meal for National Family Meals Month

News /

Que Pasa-9/03

News /

U.S. Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona visits his home state to help kick off the school year

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss