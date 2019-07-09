Runway expansion moves forward at Tweed Airport in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Plans to expand the runway at Tweed Airport in New Haven are officially moving forward after a court ruled in favor of the airport.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said, “It’s my vision for New Haven’s economic development to improve our overall business climate.”

This comes after attorneys representing New Haven say that the city won the case against the state at the second circuit of appeals in New York.

#BREAKING: EXPANSION AT TWEED MOVES FORWARD. Attorneys representing the city say the city won the case against the state at the 2nd circuit of appeals in NY.

No referendum is necessary to extend runway. #NEWHAVEN #NEWHAVENCT #TWEED #EASTHAVEN @WTNH — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) July 9, 2019

The court ruled that no referendum is necessary to extend the runway and that the state law is deemed invalid.

State law is deemed invalid. @WTNH — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) July 9, 2019

Senate President Pro-Tem Martin Looney is urging governor Lamont and the Attorney General to appeal the ruling, saying in a statement they need to protect the strong residential neighborhoods around Tweed.

Tweed New Haven also received a $2.7 million federal grant that will be used for noise control in the neighborhood.

The next stop for expanding the runway is now the U.S. Supreme Court.

The only place left is the U.S. Supreme Court. @WTNH — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) July 9, 2019

Read the court documents below: