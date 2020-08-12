RWA discounts rain barrel costs to encourage water conservation, lower residents’ water bills

New Haven

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This summer, Connecticut has seen above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall. The combination has the Regional Water Authority asking people to voluntarily cut down their water usage by 10%. 

Dan Doyle leads the drought team for the RWA and he says a good solution to help conserve water is a rain barrel: “rain barrels are a great way to use water wisely, reduce your water use and do it in an environmentally-friendly way.” 

It’s a 50-gallon barrel that collects rainwater from the gutter, filters it into the barrel, and gravity pushes it through the hose. The rainwater can then be used for any outdoor watering for gardening or lawns, all while saving you money. 

The Connecticut Audubon Society received three barrels all donated by the RWA and in the few years they’ve used them, they noticed some relief: “As a nonprofit, we’re always looking at ways to reduce our costs.” 

Laurie Romick is a volunteer and uses the barrels when watering the gardens. She explained, “We love our birds. Birds love insects, birds love seeds, birds love berries. We want to save water. Conservation is very important so the rain barrels offer us a plus in several ways.” 

The barrels typically cost $129 but right now they have worked with the manufacturer to get the cost to $68. You can purchase yours at https://www.rainwatersolutions.com/products/rwater.

