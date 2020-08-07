RWA providing filling stations for those without running water amid Isaias recovery

New Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Regional Water Authority is setting up a water filling station for local residents who trying to recover from Tropical Storm Isaias.

People who rely on private wells and do not have running water due to the storm can visit the filling station to access tap water at no cost.

RELATED: List of charging, cooling stations for those without power after Isaias

The filling station is located at the North Haven Fire Department’s West Ridge Firehouse. The filling station will be open Friday afternoon.

Residents are asked to bring their own containers, wear masks, and practice social distancing.

