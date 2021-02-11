Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury closing due to steady enrollment decline

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury will be closing its doors, the school announced Thursday.

In a letter to the school family, the Archdiocese of Hartford and the president of the school said the decision was “due to a steady decline in enrollment created by the decrease in school-age population over the past several years.”

The school will close at the end of the current school year.

The decision, they say, was made after a discussion between “The Archdiocese Office of Education,

Evangelization and Catechesis (OEEC) and the Sacred Heart High School Board of Directors on

Monday evening.”

The school will now be working with families of their students to transition them to other area Catholic high schools or their own system for the next school year.



The letter adds, “As we write this letter, we are exploring late-emerging options that could extend more time for the current juniors and seniors to be able to finish their high school education at Sacred Heart. We cannot predict the result, but we will exhaust every opportunity to see if it can work.”

In Waterbury and the surrounding areas, Catholic schools serve 1,587 students and their families.

The letter concludes, “Just as it does in our own hearts, we will ensure that the legacy of this storied high school endures, and we give thanks to God for the countless blessings that have emanated from our school family.”