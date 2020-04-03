Safe Stores Executive Order to increase social distancing guidelines now in effect

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The coronavirus crisis has led to new rules from our state government.

Governor Ned Lamont’s Safe Stores executive order went into effect Friday, April 3, which tightens the rules essential businesses have been following to maintain social distancing guidelines.

At Elm City Market in New Haven, all of the workers will be wearing face masks, shoppers are being asked to walk one way down the aisles, and Plexiglas shields will be installed at the cash registers.

Lamont’s executive order also has a capacity limit, which cuts the businesses’ normal capacity in half. At the Elm City Market, only 100 people including staff are allowed in the building at a time.

