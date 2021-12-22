Saliva COVID-19 testing sites open in New Haven as the demand for tests soars

In this April 3, 2020, photo, blue preservation solution is shown at Spectrum DNA in Draper, Utah. The company has developed a test kit to detect the coronavirus in patients’ saliva. At least two Utah companies have developed tests and gotten emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: molecular diagnostics company Co-Diagnostics and ancestry-testing kit maker Spectrum DNA. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s been a mad dash to get tested ahead of the holiday weekend as COVID-19 cases continue to climb statewide. In New Haven, they’re trying to make testing accessible to as many people as possible. This week, they opened two saliva-based testing sites.

“I want to be safe for the holidays with my family and friends and make sure I’m not passing anything or getting anything as well,” said Kristin Taylor, of New Haven.

These two sites opened on Sargent Drive and on the New Haven Green. It’s in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health, city’s Health Department, and Branford’s own Wren Laboratories.

“Our intention is to test everyone who needs a test,” said Mark Kidd, Director of Wren Laboratories.

You do the test by yourself, and it only takes a few minutes to collect the saliva. Once it gets to the lab, you typically get your results within 4 hours.

“I don’t see why anyone would not do this,” said Rev. Kevin Ewing, after he did his test. “It’s so easy!”

The test is more than 99.9% accurate and detects the omicron variant, making it a critical took in the fight against the virus.

“We are highly concerned about omicron,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven’s Health Director. “Omicron is highly contagious. We are seeing breakthrough cases. We’re see an uptick in hospitalizations, and we are officially in high-risk transmission.”

Maritza Bond, New Haven’s Health Director, is urging caution as we head towards the weekend. She’s encouraging everyone to keep up those safety measures we’ve all gotten used to, such as wearing a mask, washing hands often, and practicing social distancing. She also said now’s the time to get your vaccine and booster if you haven’t done so already.

“Our cases here in the city of New Haven have increased 100% since last week and we are anticipating next week we’re going to see an even higher percentage of cases,” said Bond.

If you want to get a saliva-based test, here’s the schedule and locations:

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 60 Sargent Drive.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New Haven Green.

Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the New Haven Green.

For a full list of the city’s testing sites, click here.