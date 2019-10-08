Sally's Apizza handing out free slices-- with a catch

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is handing out free slices again on Tuesday.

The occasion was a hit on Monday, but Tuesday’s free slices have specific requirement: You have to live, work, or go to school in New Haven to grab a free slice.

Of course, you’ll have to bring proof of that when you go in. All of this is in honor of the pizza shop’s extended hours, now open seven days a week and earlier for lunch.

