Sally’s Apizza in New Haven offering delivery for the first time, adapting business during pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At one point, you had to be Frank Sinatra to get a Sally’s pie delivered to you – and that was only because the owner’s brother was the driver for Ol Blue eyes. Now, amid a pandemic, the offer is open to all customers.

It’s been almost three years since the Consiglio family sold the iconic pizza joint. In that time, the new owners have expanded hours and are now open seven days a week. They even take credit cards! Before that you could only pay with cash.

But now, in the age of social-distancing, the iconic pizza joint has had to adapt its business practices.

Starting Friday, April 24, you can get Sally’s delivered to your door.

Bobby Consiglio who says he wanted to see this done years ago and he’s happy the new owners are taking this initiative.

They’ve got a good group. There’s a lot of employees. They’re young. They like what they’re doing and it couldn’t have happened before because you had a handful of old people doing it. You know, I’m 71 years old and 14 hours on my feet doesn’t work anymore. – Bobby Consiglio/Sally’s Apizza

Once again, the delivery option starts Friday and is available through Uber Eats, Door Dash, and Grub Hub. You just have to live within a 5-mile radius.