NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’re about to have more options of where to find a Sally’s Apizza pie.

The New Haven-based restaurant has long been one of the Elm City’s most popular spots to get a local spin on the classic food. It’s expanded elsewhere in recent years, with plans in the works for more.

In 2023, it planned on opening additional locations in Wethersfield and Norwalk in Connecticut, along with Woburn, Massachusetts.

The following year, it plans to open in Newington, Connecticut, along with Boston Seaport in Massachusetts.

Where will it go next? The company has a list on its website of target markets — and obviously has Florida in mind.

Those target markets include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Bal Harbor, Aventura, Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.

Want a Sally’s Apizza in your own backyard? The company is looking to “light up more communities,” according to its long-term plan. Anyone interested can contact its real estate development team at development@sallysapizza.com.