NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the New Haven icon put it, “We’re back.”

That two-word statement heralds in the reopening of Sally’s Apizza’s New Haven location, which temporarily closed on Jan. 2 for annual maintenance without a timeline of when its classic pizza would be available again.

“The following statement was released today by Sally’s Apizza, in response to questions about the reopening of its iconic New Haven location,” the business posted on Twitter. “‘We’re back.'”

The Fairfield and Stamford locations remained open during the temporary closure.