Sally’s Apizza to be open for 7 days a week, open early for lunch

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is making some changes.

The Wooster Street staple will now be open seven days a week — starting Monday, October 7.

For years they’ve been closed Monday and Tuesday.

Sally’s will also open at 11:30 a.m. for lunch.

To celebrate, Sally’s is giving away free pizza to everyone on Monday.

Then Tuesday, they’re giving away pizza to people who live, work, or go to school in New Haven. You’ll have to bring proof.

