NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, “Pizza: A Love Story” is set for release on DVD and VOD. It’s filmmaker Gorman Bechard’s 11-years-in-the-making homage to New Haven’s own Pepe’s, Modern, and Sally’s.

A screening of the flick will be held in Sally’s parking lot tonight. Bechard says he believes the best films are driven by passion and if there’s one thing he truly believes, it’s that “New haven has the best pizza on this planet.”