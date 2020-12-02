Sally’s Pizza to close temporarily for deep cleaning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing as a voluntary precaution to deep clean the restaurant.

The famous pizzeria says the closing is part of the continued effort to keep their staff, customers and the New Haven community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sally’s did not specify when they will be reopening, but did say that they will be re-evaluating a reopening date and will have a more detailed plan in the coming days.

You can follow @sallysapizza for real time updates, news and reopening information.