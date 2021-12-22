Santa joins Wolcott PD, CASA to spread holiday cheer at Nutmeg Farms

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Santa returned to Nutmeg Farms in Wolcott this year.

On Wednesday night, they hosted an annual holiday event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The store, Wolcott Police Department and Citizens Against Substance Abuse, better known as CASA, joined forces to make the holidays a little brighter for families in the community.

“It’s just so great when you start seeing the children, they’re waiting for Santa to come,” said Randy Petroniro, co-owner of Nutmeg Farms. “It’s just so great to do.”

As Santa took pictures with families, Petroniro provided pizza and drinks for the kids — a simple way to thank patrons for supporting his family-owned business.

The police there were showing kids they’re here to help, especially during the holidays.

“It’s more important now than ever to show that we are part of the community. I want everyone to know we work with the community and we do it through events such as tonight,” said Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens.

CASA provided mental health and substance abuse information for parents to share with their children.

“We’re aware of drunk driving with a lot of holiday parties and events so we want to remind people about those statistics and put resources out there about addiction and recovery,” said Haley Brown, CASA project director.

Members of the Wolcott Police Department said they love putting on events like this but because the pandemic is still ongoing, they urge you to bring your masks and social distance as much as possible.