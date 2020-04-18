 

Santa takes break from toy building to show kids how to stay safe and healthy during pandemic

New Haven

by: Amber Diaz

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Santa has taken a break from toy building to make sure everyone — even if they’re on the naughty list — are staying healthy during the pandemic.

Saint Nick posted a video on YouTube showing children how to properly wash their hands.

“We’re concerned for you and want to keep you safe, but also let you know you don’t have to worry about us,” he said.

Santa said if everyone washes their hands, covers their mouths when they sneeze and cough and maintains social distancing, he should be able to visit in December.

