Santa visits children at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital to bring smiles to their faces

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Santa is trying to brighten the holiday season for some kids at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. A firetruck lifted him 100 feet in the air so he could wave at the children and their families inside the hospital on Tuesday.

The hope was to spread some holiday cheer.

“We have our firefighters here, we’ve got the support and the police department, we want to bring a smile on their faces and let them know someone is thinking of them during the holidays,” Santa said.

This is the second year they’ve done this. No visitors are allowed on the children’s floor because of COVID, making this especially meaningful to everyone.