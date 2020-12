NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sargent Drive in New Haven is closed Friday morning due to police investigating a shooting in the area.

New Haven police and Connecticut State Police are on the scene.

Sargent Drive is blocked off from I-95 South at Exit 46, Brewery St., Canal Dock, and the Church St. bridge.

New Haven Police confirm it is a shooting investigation that has Sargent Drive shut down. These officers are looking for something along the side of the road. Hundreds of people cannot get to work. pic.twitter.com/utWIxtVrnr — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) December 4, 2020

New Haven Police have blocked off all of Sargent Drive as a crime scene. You cannot get there from I-95, Brewery St., Canal Dock, or the Church St. bridge. Waiting for official word on what happened. pic.twitter.com/J8EwonVe55 — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) December 4, 2020

