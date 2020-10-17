 

Save The Kids Fund organization hosting bike give away for special needs children

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Save The Kid Fund, Inc. will be giving away adaptive bikes to Derby kids with disabilities this weekend!

Joining us to talk about the event is Trudy Lasky, a volunteer for Save The Kids. Organizers are looking to give away adaptive bikes to Derby kids with disabilities. The average bike costs between $1,200 – $1,800, so the organization is asking the public for support through grants and donations.

The bike giveaway will take place on Oct. 17 at 500 New Haven Avenue in Derby at 10:30 a.m. Check the video above for more information.

