SBA opens 2nd round of funding for employers who kept staff on payroll through pandemic, small businesses owners say this is a lifeline

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Small Business Administration opened up the second round of funding for applicants to the Paycheck Protection Program on Monday. The money went fast in the first round, and there was controversy over large corporations getting money earmarked for smaller employers.

Monday, $310 billion more in forgivable loans were made available for businesses that agree to keep their workers on staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not a stretch to say the PPP program could mean the survival of mom-and-pops on Main Streets across Connecticut. Already, along Whitney Avenue in Hamden, the deli on the corner, the bakery across the street, and the hardware store down the block have all applied for the program.

“About three-four years ago we moved in here and we started from the ground up,” said Strong Kitchen owner Luke Serwinski.

During the pandemic, the Hamden business owner continues to provide meals for his health-conscious patrons, offering curbside pickup and moving his storefront next door to his wife’s bakery, Little Rabbit.

“We’ve been able to keep payroll pretty much the same and then hoping that this loan does come through for us,” he said.

Serwinski is hoping for help from the second round of PPP funding. His application didn’t get through the first time, but it’s ready to go for this next shot.

“We’re still processing the applications we got in the first round because – broadly speaking – only about a third of the applicants that applied for the loans in the first round eventually made it,” said

Nitin Mhatre, Executive Vice President with Webster Bank.

Mhatre says there’s a mismatch between the overwhelming demand from businesses and the supply of money that’s available. He says there seems to be a need for $1 trillion, nationally. The federal government has made about $660 billion available.

Mhatre says banks are pushing to get their applicants across the federal government’s finish line, and though there’s talk of more rounds of funding in the future. He says most businesses can’t afford to wait.

“They provide most of the jobs, 70% of the jobs come with small businesses, so it’s important for a program like this to make sure there is a cushion for the next two to three months,” explained Mhatre.

Serwinski’s says, like his neighbors he’s hanging on: “I didn’t want to lay anyone off. I didn’t want to reduce anyone’s hours.”

Serwinski says he hopes to get the SBA’s seal-of-approval sometime this week and hopes the money will follow soon after. For now, he says his customers and his community in Hamden have helped Strong Kitchen live up to its name.