A New Haven bus was shot on Dec. 21, 2022 on Kimberly Avenue.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities.

New Haven Public Schools said that three students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district.

Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and Lamberton Avenue, as of 3:40 p.m. Police tape was set up around the area and a bus was seen with a hole in it.

Authorities said that the bullet ricocheted, and then hit the bus.

This is a developing story and information will be added as it is made available.