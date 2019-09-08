School bus routes affected in Naugatuck, road closing

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Cotton Hollow Road in Naugatuck will be closed until September 27th. This will be affecting school bus routes in the area.

Naugatuck Police report that morning bus routes for Maple Hill School and Cross Street School, and afternoon routes for one bus for Naugatuck High School will be affected.

STA will be notifying parents of new pick-up & drop-off times.

Police working in the area are aware of the bus changes and be assisting whenever necessary to ensure smooth transition while Cotton Hollow remains closed.