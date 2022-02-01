School official: Staff member arrested for incident that ‘posed risk to a minor’ at New Haven school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A staff member at a school in New Haven was arrested for an incident during the school day that “posed risk to a minor,” according to a school official.

New Haven Public Schools Director of Marketing and Communications Justin Harmon said Tuesday the staff member works at King/Robinson School. The staff member was not identified.

He said the district takes student safety very seriously, adding the school and district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department.

Further details about the incident have not been provided at this time.

