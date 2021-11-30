School official: Two New Haven students found carrying knives

NEW HAVEN, Conn, (WTNH) — Two students in the New Haven school district were found to be in possession of knives Tuesday, according to an official with the public school system.

Spokesperson Justin Harmon said a student on a school bus headed to Lincoln-Bassett School Tuesday morming brandished an object that looked like a gun, which scared other students riding on the bus. Harmon said police determined that object was a lighter.

In the course of the investigation, Harmon said a second student who was also on that bus was found to be in possession of a concealed knife.

In a separate incident at the Clinton Avenue School, Harmon said a knife fell out of a student’s pocket.

“It is a serious offense to carry a weapon or to threaten the safety of our students. The schools are carrying out appropriate sanctions,” Harmon said.

