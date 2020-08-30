School supplies distributed to students in back-to-school event in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some New Haven students are getting a head start for a return to school. A back-to-school event was held Sunday in the Newhallville section of the Elm City.

Free backpacks, notebooks, and other items were given to students. Giveaway stations were set up along the Farmington Canal.

Devin Avshalom-Smith of Newhallville United told News 8 Sunday, “Newhallville is one of the most impoverished neighborhoods in New Haven. You wouldn’t be able to tell it by what you see out here today. But it is important that our community members know that their neighbors have their back and we are interested in their children being prepared for the school year that lies ahead.”

The event was organized by Newhallville United, an organization made up of religious and community leaders from Newhallville.