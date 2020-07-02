Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden; PD trying to ID driver

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Wednesday night.

The crash happened near 2390 State St. around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, two cars were seen traveling southbound on State Street at high speeds. Witnesses said both vehicles were driving “erratically,” passing other cars and crossing the double yellow.

One of the cars, a Toyota Corolla, was reported stolen in Hamden on June 17. It struck the driver of a scooter that was traveling north.

After impact, the occupants of the stolen Corolla exited the car and got into the second vehicle, a blue Honda with registration AS-54198. They were last seen driving southbound on State Street.

The scooter driver was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injures. The unidentified man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

State Street between Foote Street and Fernwood Road will be closed for several hours.

Police have released the following photos and are asking the public’s help to identify those involved.

The Hamden Police Department Traffic Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Lovett at (475) 201-1201.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden"

Woman in a wheelchair, pets rescued from a house fire in New Haven before fire crews arrive

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman in a wheelchair, pets rescued from a house fire in New Haven before fire crews arrive"

CT NAACP official calling for more diverse curriculum in public schools

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT NAACP official calling for more diverse curriculum in public schools"

COVID-19 mysterious blood clotting cause identified in study led by Yale Cancer Center

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 mysterious blood clotting cause identified in study led by Yale Cancer Center"

List of towns holding 4th of July fireworks shows amid COVID-19 concerns is limited

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "List of towns holding 4th of July fireworks shows amid COVID-19 concerns is limited"

Yale University to welcome students back to campus for Fall semester with many courses being taught remotely

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale University to welcome students back to campus for Fall semester with many courses being taught remotely"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss