Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden; PD trying to ID driver

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Wednesday night.

The crash happened near 2390 State St. around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, two cars were seen traveling southbound on State Street at high speeds. Witnesses said both vehicles were driving “erratically,” passing other cars and crossing the double yellow.

One of the cars, a Toyota Corolla, was reported stolen in Hamden on June 17. It struck the driver of a scooter that was traveling north.

After impact, the occupants of the stolen Corolla exited the car and got into the second vehicle, a blue Honda with registration AS-54198. They were last seen driving southbound on State Street.

The scooter driver was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injures. The unidentified man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

State Street between Foote Street and Fernwood Road will be closed for several hours.

Police have released the following photos and are asking the public’s help to identify those involved.









The Hamden Police Department Traffic Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Lovett at (475) 201-1201.