GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A scooter rider was seriously injured in a crash Monday night in North Haven, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a motorized scooter around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Quinnipiac Avenue and Monotowese Avenue.

The rider of the scooter was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries to his leg and head and is currently listed as being in critical condition in the ICU.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at (203) 239-5321.

