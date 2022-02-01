SCSU President: Sorority suspended over social media video of individuals mocking other sorority

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A sorority at Southern Connecticut State University was suspended Tuesday after individuals at one of its gatherings were seen on video mocking some of the historical and cultural traditions of a historically Black sorority.

In a statement thread on Twitter, the university said it learned over the weekend about a video filmed during an Omega Zeta Pi sorority gathering in which people were displaying signs and strolls associated with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. in a mocking fashion.

SCSU President Joe Bertolino said in a statement on Twitter Tuesday the sorority was suspended pending a full investigation into this matter by an independent party.

“As I stated on Sunday, I have the greatest respect for this sorority’s heritage and traditions,” Bertolino wrote in the statement. “As such, I am deeply concerned about the pain that this incident has caused to their membership and that of other Multicultural Greek Organizations, as well as individuals of color across our campus community.”

Bertolino said appropriate sanctions will be rendered once the investigation is over if the organization or individual members are found responsible for violating university policy.

He said the university will be implementing cultural education and anti-racism training for all incoming Greek life members and instituting a Multicultural Greek Council.

Bertolino added the university will dedicate additional resources and focus to their existing efforts in the community, including hiring a more diverse range of faculty and staff, recruiting students of color from underrepresented communities in New Haven and beyond and providing tutoring and other educational resources with local schools.

