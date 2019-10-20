SCSU reports student’s untimely death, no foul play, campus police say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Southern Connecticut State University students received an email from the administration Sunday, grieving the loss of a student whose body was found on campus.

According to the university, Sean Gallo, 22, of Brookfield, was found unresponsive in his vehicle parked in the West Campus Parking Garage around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but according to campus police, there appears to be no evidence of foul play.

In their email, the university reported that Gallo was a junior history major who had transferred from Naugatuck Valley Community College.

“Our deepest sympathies are extended to Sean’s family and friends on this untimely loss”

Joe Bertolino, President of Southern Connecticut State University

