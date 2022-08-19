NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A student from Southern Connecticut State University was injured during a shooting in New Haven Thursday night, police said.

The New Haven Police Department responded to a call from Yale New Haven Hospital around 10:16 p.m. regarding a person who walked into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 20-year-old New Haven man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, police said.

According to SCSU, the university and New Haven police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the corner of Fitch and Blake Streets. The university said initial reports found that a student was meeting with another person in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts around 10:30 p.m. An altercation occurred and another individual fired a weapon.

No other students were involved in the incident, the university said.

The NHPD have been unable to locate a crime scene. Police are asking witnesses to contact the NHPD’s investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Calls may remain anonymous.

This is an active investigation.

