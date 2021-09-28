SCSU students warned of man approaching students, making inappropriate comments and contact

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Southern Connecticut State University is warning students after the police department received reports of a man approaching students on campus.

Officials said people reported the man made both inappropriate comments and contact as he passed by students.

The man is described as a 20 to 30-year-old, approximately 5’9”, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and riding a lime green bike with white tape wrapped around it.

School officials said the man has initiated conversations by asking for directions.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Southern Police at 203-392-5375.

