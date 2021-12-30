SCSU to operate remotely during week of Jan. 3

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Southern Connecticut State University will operate remotely next week.

The university posted the announcement on Facebook Thursday and said the move is being made “in the interests of health and safety.”

Any planned on-ground activities or classes will be reconfigured to a virtual format where possible or postponed.

The university said student-athletes will receive specific communications from the Athletic Department. Student services will also be offered virtually.

The school said to refer to individual departments for information regarding hours of operation.

