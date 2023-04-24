NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Seating is closed at Union Station in New Haven on Monday due to a bed bug infestation, according to officials.

Douglas Hausladen, the executive director of Park New Haven, told News 8 the bed bug infestation was first reported by a customer. Public health officials are now working to resolve the situation.

Officials said Union Station underwent a deep cleaning on Sunday night and will undergo a second deep cleaning Monday night.

Seating will remain closed until the infestation is fully resolved. Officials are predicting seating will reopen on Tuesday morning once cleaning is complete.

Public health officials said there is low concern for bed bugs at the station because the material of the seats makes it difficult for bed bugs to take root.

Officials do not know which customer caused the outbreak.