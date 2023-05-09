NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A second suspect was arrested for his involvement with a burglary in North Haven in March.

Police arrested 45-year-old Louis Ortiz of New Haven by warrant following an investigation.

He was charged with the following: third-degree burglary, third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, fourth-degree larceny, fourth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Ortiz was held on a $25,000 court-set bond and is due in Meriden Superior Court.

The arrest follows a local gas station burglary on March 21. North Haven police located the car utilized during the burglary and arrested one of the suspects who was still in the car.