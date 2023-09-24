BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A security guard intervened during “an incident between minors” that involved a knife, according to Branford Public Schools Superintendent Christopher Tranberg.

It happened on Friday during a Branford High School football game, according to Tranberg. No one was injured.

Police are investigating the incident.

“While privacy rights prohibit the Branford Public Schools from providing any information regarding specific students, safety and security is our priority,” Tranberg wrote in a message to parents. “Any threats or actions jeopardizing members of our learning community are taken seriously and the District, in collaboration with the Branford Police Department, will continue to carry out appropriate measures to keep our schools safe.”