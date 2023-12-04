NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The annual menorah lighting will be happening on Thursday at the New Haven Green to kick-off the beginning of Hanukkah. But the holiday is taking on a new meaning for the Jewish community this year as it comes exactly two months since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

City crews installed the 30-foot tall menorah on Monday, placing a light on each branch of the structure one-by-one.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, New Haven Rabbi Gershon Borenstein said that light is more needed than ever this year.

“When you have to fight darkness, a little bit of light dispels a lot of darkness,” he said.

Hamas militants have killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, since the deadly Oct. 7 attack. Israeli forces have killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, in retaliatory attacks in the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Borenstein is optimistic, despite losing a close family friend in the war.

“It’s difficult,” he said. “My wife’s entire family is in Israel. We had a very close friend, he was re-drafted and he was killed the second or third day.”

Much of Eli Goldman’s immediate family is currently in Israel.

“They had to go a lot in bomb shelters in their house and there was no school for a while, but, slowly, they’re keeping strong,” Goldman said.

Keeping strong is the sentiment of the Jewish community going into Hanukkah during a time of deep sorrow.

With the recent rise in antisemitism across the U.S., New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the city will be increasing security for the menorah lighting on Thursday.

“Similar to the Christmas tree lighting, we’re going to make sure that there’s a lot of presence around to make sure the night goes off safely, as it has every time in the past,” Elicker said.

Despite concerns around safety, members of the community, like Rabbi Shua Slavin said they won’t be intimidated.

“It’s not a time for us to be discouraged or a time for us to lay back,” he said. “It’s a time for us to be the ultimate ambassadors of light, because the only way for us to fight the darkness is with light.”

Slavin is encouraging people to show their solidary and stand united with the Jewish community by attending the menorah lighting.

The menorah will be lit at 5 p.m. Thursday on the New Haven Green.