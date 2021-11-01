SEEC to investigate absentee ballot applications mailed to Guilford voters

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The States Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) will be investigating absentee ballot applications that were mailed to voters with a pre-signed photocopy signature.

Republican voters in Guilford recently filed a complaint with the SEEC. They say a Democratic Town Committee mailer included a “pre-signed” absentee ballot application which they believe is a violation of election law.

A packet went out to some voters in the town. Inside there was advice on how to vote for Democratic candidates and issues in the upcoming election for the school board. Also included was a completed absentee ballot application that had the resident’s name, address, and birthdate already filled in.

BREAKING: state elections enforcement has voted to Investigate Guilford Absentee Ballot Applications mailed to voters with a pre-signed photo copy signature. @WTNH @ctcapitolreport pic.twitter.com/ePZxvvzAzE — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) October 31, 2021

Deborah DeMusis and George Mack, two of the complainants, issued a response Monday to the announcement that the SEEC will be investigating the applications.

“The Secretary of State cannot torpedo this investigation. We are pleased that the SEEC will do its job, and we hope voters will see through Row C deception and keep Guilford schools under local control,” DeMusis said.

The SEEC has one year to resolve this matter.