Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Sen. Blumenthal endorses Elicker for New Haven Mayor, joins Rep. Delauro

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters. New Haven Mayoral Democratic nominee, Justin Elicker, has secured another major endorsement: U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Senator Blumenthal is putting his support behind Elicker.

In a post on Instagram, the U.S. Senator said, in part, “His energy and strong work ethic, combined with a powerful intellect and deep integrity, will bring vibrant leadership to the city. He is committed to spurring economic development that benefits the entire community.”

View this post on Instagram

“Justin Elicker is dedicated to improving the lives of New Haven residents. His energy and strong work ethic, combined with a powerful intellect and deep integrity, will bring vibrant leadership to the city. He is committed to spurring economic development that benefits the entire community.” – Sen. Richard Blumenthal Thank you, Senator Blumenthal, for your endorsement of my campaign for Mayor. I have gotten to know Senator Blumenthal over the years through my work in the nonprofit community. A former resident during his years at Yale, he is a strong supporter of New Haven. When elected Mayor, I look forward to working with Senator Blumenthal to ensure that New Haven is a place where everyone can thrive. #ElickerForMayor #Elicker2019 #NHV

A post shared by Justin Elicker (@justin.elicker) on

Earlier this week, Congresswoman Rosa Delauro also endorsed Elicker for Mayor of New Haven.

In a post, she cited his progressive platform plan for New Haven as her reason for endorsement.

Elicker also received support from U.S. Senator Chris Murphy last week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Senator Blumenthal joins Congresswoman Deloro in endorsing Justin Elicker for Mayor of New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Blumenthal joins Congresswoman Deloro in endorsing Justin Elicker for Mayor of New Haven"

Turkish and Kurdish Waterbury residents react to U.S. withdrawing troops from Syria

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkish and Kurdish Waterbury residents react to U.S. withdrawing troops from Syria"

New Haven Promise partners with Quinnipiac for new scholarship program

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Promise partners with Quinnipiac for new scholarship program"

Cheshire home invasion killer Joshua Komisarjevsky seeks new trial

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheshire home invasion killer Joshua Komisarjevsky seeks new trial"

More than 35K power outages, downed trees reported as nor’easter rips through CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 35K power outages, downed trees reported as nor’easter rips through CT"

More than 40K power outages, downed trees reported as nor'easter rips through CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 40K power outages, downed trees reported as nor'easter rips through CT"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss