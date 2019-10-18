Sen. Blumenthal endorses Elicker for New Haven Mayor, joins Rep. Delauro

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters. New Haven Mayoral Democratic nominee, Justin Elicker, has secured another major endorsement: U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Senator Blumenthal is putting his support behind Elicker.

In a post on Instagram, the U.S. Senator said, in part, “His energy and strong work ethic, combined with a powerful intellect and deep integrity, will bring vibrant leadership to the city. He is committed to spurring economic development that benefits the entire community.”

Earlier this week, Congresswoman Rosa Delauro also endorsed Elicker for Mayor of New Haven.

In a post, she cited his progressive platform plan for New Haven as her reason for endorsement.

Elicker also received support from U.S. Senator Chris Murphy last week.