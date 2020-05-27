 

Sen. Blumenthal, New Haven Mayor Elicker to visit Elm City’s newest coronavirus testing site

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Blumenthal will join New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker in visiting New Haven’s newest COVID-19 testing site.

On the Green in New Haven at 12:30 p.m., Senator Blumenthal plans to be tested for COVID-19 at the new site. The Wednesday pop-up testing site will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

It’s also been one week since part of the state started to reopen. We know testing has played a key role in the reopening process. Governor Lamont and his administration saying time and time again how important increased testing is.

On Monday, the governor released a 44-page detailed reopening roadmap as we look ahead to the other phase. Phase two as of right now could happen as early as June 20. Of course, before that happens there are things that need to happen and improvements made.

Testing is a major part as we look ahead to phase two. In the roadmap, the governor says he wants 100,000 tests done a week. Other things the administration wants to see before phase two is:

  • Less than 100 bed net increase in hospitalizations in the last week of phase one
  • Protection plan and testing plan for key workers and high-risk communities
  • Specific rules and regulations for those businesses included in phase two two weeks prior to the next reopening

New Haven

