Sen. Blumenthal pushing to prevent cars with keyless ignitions from rolling away, causing deaths

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A push to prevent cars with keyless ignitions from rolling away by accident happened in Connecticut on Wednesday. There are dozens of deaths and injuries from this every year.

The number of deaths caused by rollaway cars is now in the hundreds, but U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is working to eliminate those numbers while saving lives.

During a news conference Wednesday, Blumenthal announced new auto safety provisions, included in the bi-partisan infrastructure legislation called PARK. It stands for Protecting Americans from the Risks of Keyless Ignition Technology Act.

“Switching either to the park or automatic brake is well within current technology and it’s an affordable, easily adaptable devise,” Blumenthal said.

The Ford Platinum is already equipped with the technology.

“So, when you are in park, as soon as you shift it into gear or open the driver’s door, it will actually re-engage it back into park,” said Colby Pinette, Vice President of Bob Thomas Ford.

Karl Hofer wishes this technology was around three years ago. His mom died as a result of a car rollaway accident.

“She left the car in drive, went to turn the car off, [and] when she did so, the car rolled backward. It was on a slight incline and she was trapped underneath,” Hofer said.

Right now, this technology is available in Ford and some GM vehicles, but Blumenthal says the goal is to make it a standard in all vehicles hopefully by next year.