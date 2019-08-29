Sen. Blumenthal to introduce STURDY Act to keep children safe from furniture tip-over accidents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is set to discuss the Stop Tip-Overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth (STURDY) Act Thursday afternoon in an effort to keep kids safe from unnecessary injury.

The STURDY Act will force the consumer product safety commission to adopt a stronger stability standard for household furniture. The goal is to protect children from furniture tip-overs.

Officials say 363 children were killed between 2000 and 2011 from household items like televisions falling on top of them.

The address will take place at New Haven City Hall at noon.