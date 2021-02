NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Many Connecticut restaurants are struggling to survive during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal visited with owners at Pan De Cielo 2, a bakery in New Haven. Owners shared the challenges they’re facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Blumenthal says critical assistance from the government has helped them keep their doors open.

Pan De Cielo 2 is located at 523 Ferry Street in New Haven.