Sen. Fasano says SOTS Merrill’s plan for absentee ballots in Nov. election will overwork town clerks

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Minority Leader State Sen. Len Fasano (R) is once again challenging Secretary of the State Denise Merrill when it comes to the November election.

He says she is overworking town clerks and the system is set up for failure.

“The question is: how are they going to be able to do that and I think the answer is they’re not going to be able to do that and that’s just not fair to candidates, it’s not fair to the town clerks, it’s not fair to the process particularly when you don’t have to do it,” said Fasano.

That’s why he wrote Governor Ned Lamont a letter Wednesday. In it, he says the town clerks will not be able to handle what Secretary Merrill is expecting them to do. Right now, her plan to mail everyone absentee ballot applications. Then, those clerks are expected to verify them in 72 hours and get the ballots in the right hands before election day.

Fasano says when you consider the delays during the primary with only 135,000 absentee ballots, imagine what could happen when there’s over a million in the general election.

“So now, the governor needs to step up and say, ‘Good try, it didn’t work,” said Fasano. “I think it was designed by the Secretary of the State to say ‘I can’t figure out how to solve the problem that I saw in the primary so I’m not going to solve the problem, but what I am going to do is lay the problem at the feet of the town clerks and let them figure it out.’”

We asked Secretary Merrill for an interview and her office sent a statement saying, “The most important goal is to make sure that every voter is able to cast their ballot by the method of their choosing without jeopardizing their health. I am sending out absentee ballot applications to every registered voter because it makes it easier for them to cast their ballots and make their voices heard. That should be the goal of every public servant.”