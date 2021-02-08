Sen. Murphy, Congresswoman DeLauro call for more funding for summer youth programs in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– We may be in the thick of winter but summer learning programs are getting a lot of attention in New Haven Monday.

Summer learning loss amid the pandemic is an issue on the minds of local New Haven leaders and on the minds of Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Senator Chris Murphy.

“The average student will be at least seven months behind due to the pandemic, with Black and Latino students experiencing ever greater setbacks that could leave them even ten months behind,” said DeLauro.

And the Congresswoman says the disparity in Connecticut is even wider for English learners and students with special needs. This is why local elm city leaders are coming together in partnership with summer program providers in New Haven to ensure the dollars discussed get dispersed to the right places this summer to hopefully begin addressing some of the social and educational gaps created by the pandemic.

“What are the things you worry about from the money perspective because the money is gonna come down from the federal government, to the states, to you,” said Murphy.

Members of the New Haven Board of Education, along with summer learning providers and alders, were on hand to bounce ideas off of the Congresswoman and Senator. Ideas to bring back to Washington in an effort to include money for summer learning programs in the next COVID relief bill.

“We have to make sure that kids get what they need this summer. This summer is going to be really important because hopefully we will be back to normal as we can for the fall,” said Murphy.

A new normal that if made possible, would allow for federal dollars to be used to not only make way for kids in New Haven to attend a summer camp, but it would be a chance to help them catch up and excel in the fall.

“I’m pushing hard in Washington to make sure this COVID relief package has specific dollars for summer learning and for summer camps, so every single kid regardless of income has the chance to get to a summer program,” said Murphy.