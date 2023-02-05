NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Other states are merely “imitators” in the pizza world, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) bragged on Twitter Sunday.

“As we begin the countdown to National Pizza Day this Thursday — with boasts & bragging about America’s best pie — no question that CT is at the top,” he tweeted.

He’s staying out of the fray, however, claiming that “No way I can play favorites, so many world class choices, & imitators around the country, I can hear colleagues’ stomachs growing.”

The state has many, many claims to its pizza fame. New Haven alone has the iconic Modern Apizza, Sally’s Apizza and Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. What’s the city’s secret? It has to do with the thin crust, coal-fired Neapolitan bites. And it’s not “just pizza,” it’s “apizza.”

If you’re looking to sample all the state’s options, check out the Connecticut Pizza Trail from the Connecticut Tourism Office. The trail features other favorites like Vito’s Pizzaria, The Little Rendezvous, Pizza 101, Branford Pizza, Coalhouse Pizza and, of course, Mystic Pizza.

It’s not the first time the senator has shared his love of Connecticut pizza. In 2021, he highlighted a trip to New Haven, with “vaccinations & pizza” on his to-do list. He’s also touted Foxon Park sodas, a century-old business, stating that the flavors “All go great with pizza.”

“No doubt about it, CT pizza is the best of the best,” he tweeted in August 2021, a few months after publicly sending his condolences to Frank Pepe Pizzeria for the death of Gary Bimonte.

And, almost a year ago, he was reminding everyone again, “If you haven’t had CT pizza — you haven’t had real pizza.”