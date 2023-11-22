GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — America’s favorite lovebirds were symbolically saved from the Thanksgiving table to live out their sunset era on a sanctuary in northern Connecticut.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) pardoned two turkeys — named “Taylor” and “Travis” after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — during an appearance on Wednesday at the Stew Leonard’s in Newington.

As an announcement from Blumenthal’s team put it, after “a cruel summer of anticipation,” the turkeys from Guilford were pardoned,” “leaving a blank space on Thanksgiving tables.”

There was apparently no bad blood between the birds and their human counterparts, with photos showing Blumenthal grinning at one of the turkeys (which appeared to be the gobbler named after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end).

It’s not the first time that Blumenthal has dropped Swift’s lyrics while on official business. This week, he once again accused Live Nation and Ticketmaster of covering up what he called predatory practices with “astronomic” prices and hidden fees.

It’s a cause the senator has taken on since last November, when the demand for Swift’s The Eras Tour crashed Ticketmaster’s website.

During a senate hearing on the fiasco, Blumenthal made comments such as “Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror, and say, ‘I’m the problem,’ it’s me.'” And, in a November 2022 post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, he wrote “Ticketmaster—I knew you were trouble way back in 2009 when I asked questions about your ticketing practices as AG. Long story short, your anti-competitive behavior has been no love story for Taylor Swift concertgoers.”