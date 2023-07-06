HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A roundtable on Thursday in Hamden addressed children’s privacy online, with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) vowing to reintroduce a proposal to crack down on social media companies.

“My bank account and my email are more protected than a young person on social media,” he said.

Families, educators and lawmakers gathered for the roundtable. Blumenthal said the Kids Online Safety Act would empower students and parents, giving them necessary safeguards to protect themselves online and on social media. It would also hold big tech accountable for harming children.

“YouTube influences are influencing very, very young children, and they’re just being primed to being influenced of ‘How can I get more likes? How can I get more money? How can I get as many likes as this person has?'” Blumenthal said.

He unveiled the bill with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn) in May.

“Over the last two years, Senator Blumenthal and I have met with countless parents, psychologists, and pediatricians who are all in agreement that children are suffering at the hands of online platforms,” Blackburn said in a written announcement at the time. “Big Tech has proven to be incapable of appropriately protecting our children, and it’s time for Congress to step in. The bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act not only requires social media companies to make their platforms safer by default, but it provides parents with the tools they need to protect their children online. I thank Senator Blumenthal for his continued partnership on this critical issue and urge my colleagues to join us in the fight to protect our children online.”

The proposed law would require experts and researchers to audit social media platforms to make sure they are taking steps to protect children.