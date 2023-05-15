NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Monday introduced the Unlock Ticketing Markets Act morning in front of New Haven’s Schubert Theatre — touting his own push for fixing ticketing systems after Taylor Swift fans spent days attempting to get tickets to the Era Tour.

Blumenthal said his plan will make getting tickets to events both easier and cheaper. He said the bill would “break” the monopoly Ticketmaster and Live Nation have on ticketing.

“It will unlock venues from exclusive long-term contracts that enable Ticketmaster in those contracts to insist, demand, that those venues use Ticketmaster,” he said.

He said the two retailers control 80% of tickets sold in the U.S., which drives up prices and stomps on innovation.