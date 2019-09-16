Senator Blumenthal demanding ban on flavored e-cigarettes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is joining with Yale researchers on Monday to highlight the hazardous chemicals in e-cigarettes that are causing respiratory problems.

In a push to end e-cigarette use in Connecticut, Sen. Blumenthal is also calling for a ban on all flavored e-cigarette products.

Researchers at Yale are using a custom-built vaping machine to analyze the chemicals inside of flavored e-cigs. JUUL is one of the leading brands and researchers say its vaping pods composed of dangerous chemicals.

Just last week, the state health commissioner issued a warning to all residents urging them to stop vaping until investigations are complete.

This, after cases of severe lung disease caused by vaping rose to eleven across Connecticut. The department doesn’t know which brand is causing the issue.

Majority of the cases are in Fairfield County, while others are in the New Haven and New London counties. Patients range from 15 to 50-years-old.

The discussions are set for 10:30 a.m.

