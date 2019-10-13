Senator Blumenthal meets with Ukrainian community, conflict involving Russia aggression

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal met with members of the Ukrainian community at Saint Michael’s Church Sunday. The main topic of conversation: the commitment to assist Ukraine as they try to resist aggression from neighboring Russia.

The conflict between the two nations began in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea. People with ties to Ukraine say there’s been a continued dismemberment of the country at the hands of Russia.

Myron Melnyk, a Ukrainian American who attended the meeting today said, “Senator Blumenthal has countered that and built support in congress to resist that kind of aggression.”

For his part, Senator Blumenthal (D-CT) said, “I am here to reassure the Ukrainian community that we are four square committed – regardless of the politics ongoing with impeachment or anything else – to support that fight with military and civil assistance.”

The number of people killed in Ukraine as a result of the conflict has climbed into the thousands.

